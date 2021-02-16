H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.74

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.74 and traded as high as $13.14. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 625,777 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HR.UN shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.74. The stock has a market cap of C$3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.55.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Rutman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.99 per share, with a total value of C$259,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,308,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,992,287.87. Also, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 27,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$388,373.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$351,637.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:HR.UN)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

