HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 510 by The Goldman Sachs Group

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) has been given a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 405.33 ($5.30).

Get HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) alerts:

LON HSBA opened at GBX 417.50 ($5.45) on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 593.30 ($7.75). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 397.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 357.46. The company has a market cap of £85.04 billion and a PE ratio of -38.52.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.