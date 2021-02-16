HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Cut to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. HSBC has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $38.53. The company has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a PE ratio of -58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in HSBC by 529.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

