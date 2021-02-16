HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Cut to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.
NYSE:HSBC opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. HSBC has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $38.53. The company has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a PE ratio of -58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61.
HSBC Company Profile
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.
