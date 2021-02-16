HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) rose 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.82 and last traded at $29.77. Approximately 2,642,259 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,136,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

HSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $121.27 billion, a PE ratio of -59.54, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HSBC by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after buying an additional 185,622 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 1,067.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

