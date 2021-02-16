HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Trading Up 10.3%

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)’s stock price was up 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.83. Approximately 471,904 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 215,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HTGM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.24.

The company has a market cap of $37.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 374,996 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 53,798 shares in the last quarter.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

