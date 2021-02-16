Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1,786.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,867 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Hubbell worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Hubbell by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 11.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.3% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

In other Hubbell news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,635 shares in the company, valued at $16,478,082.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $165.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $172.17.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. Hubbell’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

