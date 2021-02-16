Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) VP Stephen M. Mais Sells 3,216 Shares

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,307.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:HUBB traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.57. 368,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,035. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $85.62 and a 1-year high of $172.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 397.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Hubbell by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

