Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Update

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 989,100 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the January 14th total of 776,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $90,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,928 shares in the company, valued at $183,832.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Technologies stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,599 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.17% of Hudson Technologies worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. 15,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,697. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.