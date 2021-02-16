Hugo Boss’ (BOSSY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BOSSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hugo Boss from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BOSSY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. 6,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,070. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

