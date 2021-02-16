Hugo Boss’ (BOSSY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BOSSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hugo Boss from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BOSSY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. 6,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,070. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also: Trading on Margin

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.