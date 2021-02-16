Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Update

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 840,500 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the January 14th total of 654,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

HULCF stock remained flat at $$9.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. Hulic has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Get Hulic alerts:

Hulic Company Profile

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the investment, development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate and Insurance. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential and retail properties, hotels, and others.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hulic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hulic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.