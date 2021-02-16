Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Update

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 840,500 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the January 14th total of 654,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
HULCF stock remained flat at $$9.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. Hulic has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.
Hulic Company Profile
See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Hulic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hulic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.