Humaniq One Day Trading Volume Tops $62,318.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Humaniq token can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $62,318.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00062506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.46 or 0.00838601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00046606 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,483.88 or 0.04977773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00024181 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00016002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

