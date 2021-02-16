Humanscape (HUM) Price Reaches $0.0357 on Major Exchanges

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $17.92 million and $49,188.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for about $0.0357 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00064578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.69 or 0.00869889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048381 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.35 or 0.05047725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00024589 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00016883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00033352 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

