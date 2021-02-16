HUNT (HUNT) Tops One Day Volume of $4.41 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 16th. One HUNT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $11.87 million and $4.41 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00060791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.24 or 0.00264890 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00086116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00075370 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00088958 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $200.75 or 0.00408312 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00184033 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

Buying and Selling HUNT

HUNT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

