HUNT (HUNT) Trading Up 29.5% This Week

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One HUNT token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $13.66 million and $10.94 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HUNT has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00061214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00258539 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00079352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00069668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00081976 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.83 or 0.00402688 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00183841 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

