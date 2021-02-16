Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock Position Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $11,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $176.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.64. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $264.65.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on HII. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.