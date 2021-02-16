Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

HUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Huntsman alerts:

NYSE HUN opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $29.41.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.