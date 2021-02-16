Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.
HUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.
NYSE HUN opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $29.41.
In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
