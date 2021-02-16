Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.72.

Get Huntsman alerts:

NYSE HUN opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,563,000 after acquiring an additional 282,295 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1,173.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,637,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,884 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.