Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.72.
NYSE HUN opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.
In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,563,000 after acquiring an additional 282,295 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1,173.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,637,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,884 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
