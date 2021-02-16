HUSD (HUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a total market cap of $519.28 million and approximately $120.69 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00064560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $423.90 or 0.00865912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00048445 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,469.41 or 0.05044377 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024573 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00016905 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00033375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 519,470,458 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

HUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

