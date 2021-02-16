Hush (HUSH) Market Cap Tops $315,380.29

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hush has traded up 39.8% against the US dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $315,380.29 and $46,942.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.82 or 0.00313451 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00120146 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00055976 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

