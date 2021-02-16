Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 495.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hutchison China MediTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Hutchison China MediTech stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14. Hutchison China MediTech has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 229,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 33,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

