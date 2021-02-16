Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 495.07% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hutchison China MediTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.
Hutchison China MediTech stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14. Hutchison China MediTech has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 1.12.
Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile
Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.
