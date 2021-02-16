HUYA (HUYA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

HUYA (NYSE: HUYA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/9/2021 – HUYA was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/9/2021 – HUYA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

2/8/2021 – HUYA was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

2/8/2021 – HUYA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

2/2/2021 – HUYA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

1/27/2021 – HUYA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

1/26/2021 – HUYA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

1/25/2021 – HUYA was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

1/19/2021 – HUYA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

12/24/2020 – HUYA was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

NYSE:HUYA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,655. HUYA Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in HUYA by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in HUYA during the third quarter worth about $96,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

