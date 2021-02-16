HUYA (HUYA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

HUYA (NYSE: HUYA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/9/2021 – HUYA was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 2/9/2021 – HUYA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “
- 2/8/2021 – HUYA was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 2/8/2021 – HUYA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “
- 2/2/2021 – HUYA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “
- 1/27/2021 – HUYA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “
- 1/26/2021 – HUYA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “
- 1/25/2021 – HUYA was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.
- 1/19/2021 – HUYA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “
- 12/24/2020 – HUYA was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.
NYSE:HUYA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,655. HUYA Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in HUYA by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in HUYA during the third quarter worth about $96,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.
Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.