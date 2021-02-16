Hydro Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $10.55 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $10.55 million and approximately $19.40 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 96.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00061053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.17 or 0.00824546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00045782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.05 or 0.04850661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00023841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00015340 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

HOT is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.