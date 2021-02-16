HyperDAO Price Tops $0.0136 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 16th. One HyperDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded 81.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $18,409.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00061326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.01 or 0.00265938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00083675 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00073237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00085114 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.44 or 0.00188495 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.66 or 0.00395074 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,694,817 tokens. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

HyperDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

