HyperExchange Price Hits $0.0192 (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One HyperExchange coin can now be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperExchange has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $11,957.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HyperExchange has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperExchange alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00061831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.90 or 0.00267066 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00084911 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00073731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00085865 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.08 or 0.00399018 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.65 or 0.00188421 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash

Buying and Selling HyperExchange

HyperExchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperExchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperExchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.