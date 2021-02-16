Hyperion Price Tops $0.0472 on Top Exchanges (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyperion has a market cap of $8.34 million and approximately $57,953.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00064539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.95 or 0.00888851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00048597 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,441.22 or 0.05035075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00024723 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00016482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00032452 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

HYN is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,211,921,054 coins and its circulating supply is 176,625,023 coins. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.