HyperQuant Market Cap Reaches $14,003.13 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $14,003.13 and approximately $4,660.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 26.2% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

