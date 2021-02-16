Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.52

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.52 and last traded at $100.65, with a volume of 407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.65.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average of $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, insider Btr 2020 Gst Trust F/B/O Elisa bought 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $408,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin sold 83,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $4,647,237.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,078,000 after purchasing an additional 32,551 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 399,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 105,675 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 195,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 148,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 36,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

