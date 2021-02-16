Hyve (HYVE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $774,304.00

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Hyve token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $774,304.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hyve has traded up 30.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00061217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.53 or 0.00264277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00082112 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00073199 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00084563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $217.69 or 0.00440745 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.28 or 0.00184799 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,286,352 tokens. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

Hyve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.