IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 1,719.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,555 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000.

IAA stock opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.09.

IAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their target price on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

