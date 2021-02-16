IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $264.76

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $264.76 and last traded at $263.78, with a volume of 1088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.35.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.63.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.79.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

