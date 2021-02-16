IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) (CVE:IB) Shares Up 21.6%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) (CVE:IB) was up 21.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 286,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 82,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$14.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) (CVE:IB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

