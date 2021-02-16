ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Short Interest Update

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,577,300 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the January 14th total of 2,128,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:ICCGF remained flat at $$47.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.70. ICA Gruppen AB has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $51.24.
