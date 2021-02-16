ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,035.00

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (LON:ICGT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and last traded at GBX 1,015 ($13.26), with a volume of 62311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,005 ($13.13).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 952.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 873.60. The company has a market cap of £705.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70.

Get ICG Enterprise Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.