ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Reaches $3.92 on Top Exchanges

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00061214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00258539 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00079352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00069668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00081976 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.83 or 0.00402688 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00183841 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

