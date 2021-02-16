Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.59

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.59 and last traded at $45.58, with a volume of 1903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.17.

ICHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Get Ichor alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,418.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,840. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter valued at $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ichor by 283.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.