ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.46

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 58114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.
About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
