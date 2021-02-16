ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.46

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 58114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 414.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

