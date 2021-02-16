ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) PT Raised to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ICL. Stephens downgraded shares of ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE ICL opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. Research analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 430,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 398,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 182,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

