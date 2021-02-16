Iconic Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $406.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $406.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. One Iconic Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00062190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.80 or 0.00258420 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00079677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00070375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00082259 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.61 or 0.00411711 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.20 or 0.00184403 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,974,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,174,820 tokens. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

