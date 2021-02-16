Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the January 14th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Iconix Brand Group stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. Iconix Brand Group has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.39.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The brand management company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.46 million during the quarter.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

