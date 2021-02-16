IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,519 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of IDACORP worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP stock opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.33. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDA. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

