Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Shares Up 7.7%

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s share price shot up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.46. 853,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 501,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $192.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36.

In related news, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar bought 69,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,292.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 50,595 shares of company stock worth $215,515 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 53,519 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,835,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

