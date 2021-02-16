IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of IDEX worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in IDEX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 43,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.40.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,995.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IEX opened at $199.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.95 and a 200-day moving average of $187.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $211.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

