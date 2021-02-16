IDEX Hits One Day Volume of $2.65 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. IDEX has a market cap of $45.84 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0810 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, IDEX has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00063755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.42 or 0.00859301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00048423 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,488.99 or 0.05039284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024362 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00016552 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00031988 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 565,734,854 coins. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

IDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.