Idle (IDLE) One Day Volume Tops $617,202.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Idle token can now be bought for about $22.80 or 0.00046204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $25.35 million and $617,202.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 65.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00061558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.52 or 0.00262511 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00081538 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00073178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00084353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.46 or 0.00426555 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.36 or 0.00185163 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,111,815 tokens. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

Idle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

