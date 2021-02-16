iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) Trading Down 10.5%

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) traded down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.21. 1,470,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 3,145,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of -3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. iFresh had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.03%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter.

iFresh Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The company provides vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and spices, such as peanut oil, cooking wine, vinegar, dark soy sauce, black bean sauce, pepper oil, and chilly oil; tea, condiments, canned goods, flour products, marine food products, candies groceries, traditional Chinese medicine, health products, and dried food; rice and rice products; assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, frozen seafood products, and aquatic products; and cooking utensils.

