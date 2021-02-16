IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on IGM Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities raised IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC initiated coverage on IGM Financial in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on IGM Financial from $38.00 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

IGIFF traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.01. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330. IGM Financial has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $30.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

