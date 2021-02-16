IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC started coverage on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62. IGM Financial has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $30.40.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

