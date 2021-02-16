Ignition Price Tops $0.0965 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Ignition token can currently be purchased for $0.0965 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. Ignition has a total market cap of $133,677.28 and $66.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 46.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,143.72 or 1.00159157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00052338 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00093574 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,398,961 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,385,788 tokens. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

