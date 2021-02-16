iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Short Interest Down 26.5% in January

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the January 14th total of 6,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 973,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

IHRT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 489,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,024. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IHRT. Bank of America downgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,567.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,458,000 after buying an additional 526,841 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,175,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after buying an additional 402,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after buying an additional 124,502 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after buying an additional 121,144 shares during the period.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

