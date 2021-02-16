IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Short Interest Update

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the January 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IHICY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IHI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:IHICY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.04. IHI has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $5.29.

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

